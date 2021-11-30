Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $130.81 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.66.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

