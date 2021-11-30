Polianta Ltd Sells 100 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Polianta Ltd reduced its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Signature Bank comprises 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.20.

Shares of SBNY opened at $327.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.30. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $342.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.