Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Hits $13.24 on Major Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $45.15 million and $1.07 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for about $13.24 or 0.00022707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00044911 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.00236387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00089094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

