Populous Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $38.75 million and $1.15 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001248 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00044911 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.00236387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00089094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

