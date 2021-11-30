Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

PRTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

PRTG opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portage Biotech will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

