PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,159.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $1,159.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,110.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,640.01 or 0.08124610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.12 or 0.00364416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.04 or 0.01001641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00085003 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.59 or 0.00417774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.01 or 0.00388739 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,064,080 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.