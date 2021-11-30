Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Power REIT news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PW. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power REIT stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,120. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a current ratio of 36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $174.21 million, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.12.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a net margin of 59.47% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price objective on Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

