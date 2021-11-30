Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ POAI opened at $1.05 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 275,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

