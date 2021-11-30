Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 320,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $95.38.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $550,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,751 shares of company stock worth $2,179,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

