Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $349,000 Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,235 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,474,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PerkinElmer by 894.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.34. 4,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

