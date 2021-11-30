Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 316,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 129,648 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 117,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. 400,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,352,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $257.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

