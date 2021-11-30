Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 33,036 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,036 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.9% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,949. The company has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

