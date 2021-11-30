Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Banner were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,393,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 72,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

BANR stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $63.24.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

