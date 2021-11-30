Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $623,000 Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 471,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,087 shares of company stock valued at $295,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

