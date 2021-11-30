Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,191 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 365.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 151.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 221.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,327 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.49. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SENS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

In other news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

