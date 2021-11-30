Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 31,366 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,949,000 after acquiring an additional 233,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,509,000 after buying an additional 1,086,312 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 7.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,255,000 after buying an additional 318,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,942,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE WTRG opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2682 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

