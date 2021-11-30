Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 53.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $199.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.07. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.