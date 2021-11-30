PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.62 Million

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and $80,924.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00066754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00094300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,532.69 or 0.07992988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.94 or 1.00819247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021814 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

