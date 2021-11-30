Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Insider Sells $2,048,757.20 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 25,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $2,048,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PCOR traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

