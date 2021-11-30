Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Prologis reported sales of $987.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $153.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.50. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,358,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Prologis by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after buying an additional 255,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

