Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $29.88

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.88, but opened at $28.81. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 1,455 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

