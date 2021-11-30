ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,481,489 shares.The stock last traded at $15.78 and had previously closed at $15.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at $73,392,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 41.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,636,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,419 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at $14,115,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at $13,623,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 487.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 966,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 802,174 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

