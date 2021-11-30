ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Up 5.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 525,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,338,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

