ProxyNode Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. ProxyNode has a market cap of $67,411.53 and approximately $13.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 57.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00315571 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005030 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 189,513,775 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.