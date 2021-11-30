Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $138.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.07. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.64, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,243,709.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,348 shares of company stock worth $19,733,610. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

