Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,281 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $106.16 and a 52-week high of $136.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.