Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,881 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 266.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 165.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FUTU stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BOCOM International cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

