Prudential Financial Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

