Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,280,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 328.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $165.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $168.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average of $156.61.

