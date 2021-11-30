Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRYMY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $18.84 on Friday. Prysmian has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $19.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

