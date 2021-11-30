PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Announces $0.23 Dividend

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.231 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:UNLRY remained flat at $$6.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

