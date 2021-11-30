PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,562. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

