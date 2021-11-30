Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the October 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PUYI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,242. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00. Puyi has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

