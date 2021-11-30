PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Trading Down 5.2%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 222,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYR. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.