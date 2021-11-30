QASH (QASH) One Day Volume Tops $671,310.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. QASH has a total market cap of $27.90 million and approximately $671,310.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QASH has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00045329 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00236983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00088878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

