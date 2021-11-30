QChi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,882.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $2,882.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QChi has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00240357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00089126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011783 BTC.

QChi Coin Profile

QCH is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

