Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

XM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,176 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

XM traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.36. 1,838,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,253. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

