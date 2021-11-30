Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Short Interest Update

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of QCAAF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. Quinsam Capital has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

