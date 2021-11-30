Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.64). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

RDUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

