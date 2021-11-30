Rage Fan Price Hits $0.0195 on Top Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $43,601.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00066762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.09 or 0.08236434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00095544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,142.72 or 1.00115551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021948 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.