Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Cap Tops $39.63 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001035 BTC on major exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $39.63 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.97 or 0.00214535 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

