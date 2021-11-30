Raise (RAISE) One Day Volume Hits $491.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, Raise has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. Raise has a total market capitalization of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00236713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00089014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.