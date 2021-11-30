Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,371 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

