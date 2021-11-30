Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,568.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003188 BTC on exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $14,568.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.58 or 0.00361692 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014343 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001297 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.93 or 0.01181558 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

