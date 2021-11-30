Record plc (LON:REC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80

Record plc (LON:REC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of REC opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.44. Record has a one year low of GBX 44.80 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 108.15 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of £165.21 million and a PE ratio of 22.78.

In other news, insider Steve Cullen purchased 12,464 shares of Record stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,597.28 ($12,538.91).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

