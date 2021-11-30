Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) & Its Competitors Financial Review

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS: RCRT) is one of 57 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Recruiter.com Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Recruiter.com Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group Competitors 339 1456 2360 76 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 4.54%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Recruiter.com Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million -$17.04 million -0.87 Recruiter.com Group Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 24.77

Recruiter.com Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Recruiter.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -78.75% N/A -125.52% Recruiter.com Group Competitors -3.09% -4.21% 6.27%

Summary

Recruiter.com Group rivals beat Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

