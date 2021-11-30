Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.58

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 67917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDEIY. Citigroup lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.