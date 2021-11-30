Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $53,000 in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTFT opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 265.39% and a negative return on equity of 52.89%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

