Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 56,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

MBII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII).

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.