Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE: BEI.UN) recently:

11/16/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.25 to C$59.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$63.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$57.75.

11/15/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$58.00.

11/15/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$57.00.

10/20/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$60.00.

10/1/2021 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded down C$1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$53.53. The company had a trading volume of 133,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$57.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

